Mason Mount: Chelsea fans gave Blues 'extra buzz' after returning to Stamford Bridge

Mason Mount says the Chelsea fans gave the squad a lift ahead of their 3-1 win against Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday at Stamford Bridge.

2,000 fans were able to return after the restrictions were eased on the public entering sporting grounds.

Sat in the West Stand and the Shed End Lower, Chelsea supporters saw their side come from behind in west London to beat Leeds and to temporarily move to the top of the table.

Olivier Giroud celebrating with the returning Chelsea fans. (Photo by Matthew Childs - Pool/Getty Images)

Mount says the players noticed them more upon the return and 'absolutely loved' them returning to Stamford Bridge.

"I probably noticed them more, even though there were only 2,000 fans, said Mount to Chelsea TV.

"We’ve played without them for so long so it was a breath of fresh air to see them back and all the boys absolutely loved it.

"It gave us an extra buzz coming into the game and then during the match they kept us going and helped us through it."

