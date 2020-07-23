Mason Mount: Tammy Abraham 'could have a chance' playing in the NBA

Mason Mount believes his Chelsea team-mate Tammy Abraham 'could have a chance' in playing in the NBA.

Abraham, 6ft 3, has had a successful first season leading the line for Frank Lampard's side in England's top-flight, netting 15 goals in the Premier League this term.

And the England international has now been tipped by Mount to 'do OK' if he were to play in the NBA.

The 21-year-old spoke to Sky Sports and was asked who he thinks could play in the NBA and chose his Blues colleague, whilst also selecting an NBA star who he could see in the Premier League.

"Which footballers could make it in the NBA? My team-mate Tammy Abraham could have a chance," the midfielder said. "He is tall and into his basketball so I think he could maybe do OK.

"An NBA player who could be a footballer? That's tough. [Atlanta Hawks guard] Trae Young, maybe. I am a big fan of the younger players coming through and I watch them play. He is small, tricky and has good ability. Yeah, maybe Trae Young," added Mount.

The remainder of the Premier League season has been played behind closed doors and Mount offered words of advice ahead of the NBA restarting on July 30.

"You have got to be ready for the change and the different atmosphere you are going into.

"It is very different without the fans there. Without the people that come and watch you play, you have to create that atmosphere within the team. You have got to be ready to start quickly."

