Mason Mount: Chelsea Kept Same Mentality to Beat Aston Villa on Penalties

September 23, 2021
Mason Mount's Four-Word Response as Chelsea Knock Out Aston Villa of Carabao Cup

Mason Mount and Chelsea kept the same mentality despite switching competitions on Wednesday night against Aston Villa.

Chelsea managed to edge through into the fourth round of the Carabao Cup at Stamford Bridge following a 4-3 win on penalties against Dean Smith's side.

Thomas Tuchel's side were lacklustre first half, frustrating. But just like Sunday against Tottenham, the German saw enough at the break and brought Mount on for Kante, a reverse of Sunday's change, pre-planned too, and it changed their approach almost instantly. 

sipa_35188385 (1)

Mount brought energy and intensity to the Chelsea team, taking the armband off Kante, something which Tuchel demanded pre-match to his players

Timo Werner opened the scoring, putting away a pinpoint Reece James cross past Jed Steer in the 54th minute. But not long after, Cameron Archer equalised for the visitors with a header into the top corner. 

Chelsea managed to scrape through on penalties. Kepa Arrizabalaga coming to the rescue once again and James fired in the winning penalty. 

They remain unbeaten in all competitions this season, and now face Southampton in round four next month. Mount reacted to the win with a four-word response.

What Mason Mount said

Taking to Twitter following the shootout victory, Mount wrote: "New competition. Same mentality."

sipa_35189260 (1)
