Mason Mount: Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante is 'unbelievable to play with'

Mason Mount has hailed Chelsea teammate N'Golo Kante after he returned to the side following a spell on the sidelines through injury.

Kante is back to full fitness after struggling with a hamstring problem in January that saw him miss five games.

And the 29-year-old is now back to what he is doing best, winning the ball back in the Chelsea midfield and that was evident during the 1-1 draw against Southampton on Saturday afternoon.

(Photo by Neil Hall - Pool/Getty Images)

Mount, who grabbed the Blues equaliser from the penalty to secure a point for Tuchel's side on the south coast at the weekend, praised the Frenchman's performance.

"N’Golo definitely did a lot more running than me today!," said Mount.

"He doesn’t stop running and we know what N’Golo’s like, winning every little ball, brilliant to have around the place and obviously it’s brilliant to have him back in.

(Photo by MICHAEL STEELE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

"He’s unbelievable to play with. He’s a big character within the group, he doesn’t say much but what he does physically and the way he goes about himself, he’s a massive character so it’s obviously brilliant to have him back."

Kante's boss, Tuchel, was also full of praise for the midfield engine, but insisted his teammates have to utilise his qualities better.

Tuchel added: "I have known N'Golo Kante for years and now I am a lucky coach who has him as a player. He steals every ball that is around 10 metres near him.

(Photo by Neil Hall - Pool/Getty Images)

"Even then, we need to use these ball wins from N'Golo and use them better to attack the space behind the last line better. We need to use our speed better to create more chances. There are a lot of possibilities in the last matches.

"We need to understand and it is a process that we may need the last few links to gain the confidence to create and score more. Because it is also not enough to score from just half chances."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube