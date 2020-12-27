Mason Mount: Chelsea need 'strong mindset' ahead of Aston Villa clash

Mason Mount says Chelsea need to bounce back immediately from their defeat to Arsenal against Aston Villa on Monday.

The 21-year-old and Chelsea are in seventh ahead of their Villa clash, and could be lower by the time the Premier League match kicks off.

It's been a disappointing couple of weeks for the Blues, losing three of their last four, but Mount insists the Chelsea squad are big enough to know they have to bounce back.

"We are big players so we can get together and really bounce back after that performance," said Mount.

Frank Lampard was left angered by his side's defeat to Arsenal.

"It is probably better we have that quick turnaround because now we look at another game.

"The Arsenal one is gone, there are still big things we need to work on but now we have that one day before our next game and we can put it in the back of our heads and really go into Villa with a strong mindset, starting the game very well and hopefully doing well in the game."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube