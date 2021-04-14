Mason Mount: Chelsea ready for Real Madrid or Liverpool in Champions League semi-finals

Chelsea will 'take anyone' in the Champions League semi-finals, says midfielder Mason Mount as they await Real Madrid or Liverpool in the last four.

For the first time since 2014, the Blues are in the semi-finals and will find out their opponents on Wednesday night.

Liverpool take on Real Madrid at Anfield in the second leg and trail the Spanish side 3-1 on aggregate.

(Photo by Magma / PRESSINPHOTO)

Mount is happy to face either of the two sides, declaring they are 'ready for the fight' ahead of the first leg later this month.

"We'll take anyone - we're ready for the fight,” told Mount to BT Sport in Seville after their 2-1 aggregate win over Porto.

"We're buzzing. We're in a good position, we know we're playing well. The focus in every game is 100 per cent.

“We're going into each game with confidence that we're going to win. We've got a big end to the season."

Thomas Tuchel's side lost on the night at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán courtesy of a scorching overhead kick by Mehdi Taremi stoppage time to hand the Blues a 1-0 defeat.

(Photo by Magma / PRESSINPHOTO)

But the Blues head coach hinted his preferred tie in the semi-finals however like Mount, is happy to face whoever they get.

He added: "In general I like not to play against teams from your same league in the Champions League as it gives more of a feeling of a European competition but that is the only thing," said Tuchel.

"The game is far from over but I will watch it for sure.

'Everything is possible. Liverpool are very strong at home so we take what we get. It is a good situation for us."

