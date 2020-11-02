Mason Mount says the Chelsea side is 'starting to come together' after they clinched their fourth consecutive clean sheet of the season in all competitions.

Frank Lampard's side have only lost once this season after 90 minutes, two including the penalty shootout defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup.

It has been helped by the six summer signings made by Lampard, including the arrival of defenders Thiago Silva and Ben Chilwell, and goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

Chelsea currently sit sixth in the league while on top of their Champions League group, and have won their last two with convincing 4-0 and 3-0 wins against FC Krasnodar and Burnley, respectively.

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Mount, who was a star performer against Burnley in the midfield, believes the Blues are starting to gel and has set the goal to become the best.

"It feels like it’s starting to come together for us," told Mount to the official Chelsea website.

"It was always going to take some time for us to all click as a team, but [on Saturday] it felt like we were moving with each other, we knew where each other was going to go, and it kind of clicked.

"It’s exciting when we’re playing like that and winning and scoring goals. Now we need to focus on keeping that going.

"There’s a lot of competition in the squad to try and get in the team, but we are all working hard, we are all a group, all a family, so all we want to do is win as many games as we can and try to keep pushing to be number one. That’s our goal."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube