November 28, 2021
Mason Mount: Chelsea Want to Win Big Things After Champions League Triumph

Mason Mount has revealed that Chelsea are still hungry to achieve big things after lifting the Champions League trophy under Thomas Tuchel last season.

The midfielder lifted his first senior trophy as Tuchel's Blues beat Manchester City 1-0 in the all-English European final last season.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Mount opened up on how the team want to continue to win big things.

He admitted: "Yes it is going well.

"Obviously coming back after the Champions League win last season, we set goals as a group and want to achieve big things."

The 22-year-old then continued to reveal how Chelsea were hungry for victory from the first game of the season, determined not to rest on their laurels and become complacent.

"As soon as the first game came around, we were like "we need to be straight back at it," focussing on what we do best and not complicating things and it is just building momentum up to now." he said.

Tuchel's side currently sit top of the Premier League table, three points clear of Manchester City.

The club are looking for their first bit of domestic sliverware under the German and have made it to the quarter-final stages of the Carabao Cup, where they will face Brentford.

