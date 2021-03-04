Mason Mount: Chelsea were 'brave' during 'massive' 1-0 win against Liverpool

Mason Mount has hailed Chelsea's 1-0 win over Liverpool as 'brave' and 'massive' after his first-half strike was enough to dispatch Jurgen Klopp's side at Anfield.

Chelsea ground out another excellent performance on the road after Mount's effort past Alisson into the far corner in the 42nd minute proved to be the match-winner on Merseyside.

The win extended their unbeaten start to life under Thomas Tuchel to 10 games and sees the Blues restore their position in the Champions League places.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Speaking to Sky Sports post-match, Mount said: "Where the season is at the moment it is very tight in the top four, we are in and around and we want to keep pushing.

"We have been on a good run recently, we have been keeping clean sheets but not scoring enough. It was very good to score tonight.

“Massive win. Every game now is a big win, we need to get as many three points as we can. We have the team to do it, we want to keep going.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

“The game plan was to press them high and not let them have the ball. We had to be brave and try and win the ball up high. Most of the time they defend high and that is where the goal came from.

"I just try to give my best performance wise if I am starting or coming off the bench. I feel like everyone has been really together. I am obviously happy, I am happy to get a goal today. I want to score more."

