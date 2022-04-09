Skip to main content
Mason Mount: Chelsea's Poor Form Was Due to Lack of Pressing

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has admitted that Chelsea's poor form was partly due to the drop off in pressing by his side

Mount registered an assist and two goals as Chelsea overcame Southampton 6-0 at St Mary's on Saturday.

Speaking to Chelsea's 5th Stand app following the match, Mount discussed the Blues' recent poor form and revealed that the fact that their pressing has 'dropped off' in recent weeks played a part.

Chelsea suffered consecutive defeats after falling to a 4-1 loss at home to Brentford in the Premier League before the Champions League quarter-final first leg against Real Madrid ended 3-1 to Carlo Ancelotti's men at Stamford Bridge.

However, Thomas Tuchel's side came out strong at St Mary's on Saturday and thrashed Southampton 6-0 as they were back to their best.

When asked about Chelsea's pressing being vital to the win, Mount admitted that it also affected them when they lost.

He admitted: "It's something we looked at, maybe it dropped off a bit over the last couple of weeks. I think we're working hard together as a team. Not many teams can handle that, we showed it today.

"The way we win the ball back, attacking wise, higher up the pitch - it gives us more opportunities to score."

Chelsea will be hoping that they can start similar to how they did against the Saints when they travel to the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday, looking to overcome the first leg defeat and qualify for the Champions League semi-final.

