Mason Mount Claims Chelsea Caused Leeds Nerves In 3-0 Win

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount claimed his side caused Leeds to be nervous with their offensive plays in Wednesday evening's 3-0 win at Elland Road.

Mount opened the scoring four minutes into the Premier League tie before goals from Christian Pulisic and Romelu Lukaku sealed the three points for the Blues.

With the win, Chelsea went four points clear of fourth placed Arsenal who face Tottenham on Thursday evening.

Speaking after the game, Mount revealed Chelsea caused the home side a whole host of problems in their midweek encounter.

"I wouldn't say that. It was more the way we started, the counter-press, desire to win the ball back high and create chances," he told Sky Sports.

"That's what it was about in the first half & carry it on in the second. That's what the manager said at half-time.

"It helps when they have a man sent off, it makes it easier and you get more space. They keep running, it's what they're all about."

The 23-year-old went on to insist Wednesday's win was huge for the Blues in the bigger picture ahead of their FA Cup final tie with Liverpool on Saturday.

"We spoke about how big this week was at the beginning, how it didn't start well with the loss [draw vs Wolves] last Saturday," he continued.

"We needed to get together as a group, speak as a group and say some truths that needed to be said."

