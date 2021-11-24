'I Have Improved a Lot' - Mason Mount Reflects on His Growth Throughout Last Season

Chelsea attacker Mason Mount has commented on the improvements he made throughout last season.

The 22-year-old enjoyed a solid campaign which saw him score crucial goals on the road to the Blue's Champions League final success, as well as impressive performances that guided his side to another top four finish.

He amassed nine goals and nine assists in all competitions last season, with one of his most notable contributions seeing him set up Kai Havertz for the winning goal in Porto.

In an interview with L'Equipe, via Sport Witness, Mount spoke on his improvements as a player and how he has contributed to the side.

“In one year, I have improved a lot and gained confidence in myself. As got through in Premier League, I realised that I could do great things. Also, I often take time to study my game and think about how I could improve.

“I must not let three or four games go by without being involved in a goal… In the Premier League, you often only have a chance or two to score per game and I must miss as little as possible. And I have to better analyse the matches to put my teammates in the best possible condition, in order to help them score.

“If you end a season with more than 10 goals and more than 10 assists, that necessarily means that you had a huge influence… Afterwards, as my father always told me, a good offensive player also has to do the dirty work, which is to contribute to the defensive work.”

Mount has featured 15 times for Chelsea so far this season, scoring three and assisting four across all competitions.

He came on as a substitute in the Blues' 4-0 win over Juventus on Tuesday night.

