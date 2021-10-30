Skip to main content
    October 30, 2021
    Mason Mount Confirms He Does Not Have COVID-19 Following Newcastle Absence

    Author:

    Chelsea's Mason Mount has revealed that he does not have COVID-19 after missing the Blues' 3-0 win at Newcastle on Saturday afternoon.

    A Reece James brace was added to by Jorginho, who netted a penalty, as Chelsea cemented their place at the top of the Premier League.

    Taking to Twitter after the game, Mount confirmed that his illness is not COVID related.

    He wrote: "Gutted to have missed the game but what a performance from the lads to get the win! Woke up and didn’t feel 100% (non COVID related) but will hopefully be fully recovered over the next couple of days. Up the CHELS!"

    Chelsea did not miss the midfielder too much as, despite a tricky first-half, the Blues managed to break down Newcastle and put five past their opposition.

    Read More

    Thomas Tuchel revealed that the midfielder was in line to start against Newcastle, but was sent back to London after sufferring with illness.

    He said: "He should have started but he got ill overnight and so we sent him home to London so that we can take care of him better and that he can recover better.”

    Chelsea will be hoping to have Mount back as soon as possible as they look to keep their fine form going at the top of the Premier League table.

