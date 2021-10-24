    • October 24, 2021
    Mason Mount Delighted to End Goal Drought With Hat-Trick Against Norwich

    Author:

    Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount was delighted with his performance against Norwich on Saturday afternoon which saw him end his goal drought with a stunning hat-trick.

    The Blues won 7-0 against the Canaries in the absence of both Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner.

    Instead, Thomas Tuchel played Mount up front alongside Callum Hudson-Odoi and Kai Havertz.

    When asked about Chelsea's performance, Mount was over the moon with his contributions to the game, insisting that his side's energy was key to their success.

    “Yeah, definitely. I’m feeling like I’m at it the last couple of games," Mount told Chelsea TV.

    "To get the goal gives you an extra little bit of confidence. I’ve been waiting a long time to get on the scoresheet so it’s a brilliant feeling.”

    The 22-year-old was over the moon with his hat-trick in the fixture, and detailed his plans for the match ball when he got home.

    “I’m gonna get it definitely boxed up, get it up in the house somewhere along with the shirt probably.

    "It’s good for memories, to look back. It’ll probably take a little time for it to sink in, to score a hat-trick at the Bridge in front of the home fans is something you dream of.

    "This is definitely a special day."

    The first goal inside eight minutes was Mount's first of the season, and it also made him Chelsea's 16th goalscorer of the 2021/22 season.

