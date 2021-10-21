Mason Mount Delighted to Overcome 'Tough Test' to Beat Malmo in Champions League

Mason Mount was pleased to get back to winning ways against Malmo in the Champions League.

Chelsea cruised to a 4-0 win at Stamford Bridge to cement their place in second in Group H, leaving Malmo pointless after matchday three.

Mount returned to the starting XI after getting rested against Brentford before coming on from the bench, but was given the nod to start in the Blues attack.

SIPA USA

Chelsea sealed a third straight win in all competitions, handing them more confidence heading into the end of October and November. Mount reflected on the tough affair, but praised their pressing game against the Swedish side.

Speaking after the game: "Obviously they came off. I don’t know too much about what they’ve both done but hopefully they will be ready for the next game. It shows we have players on the bench who are ready to come on when called upon, to step up and perform.

"The way we started the game, Rom came off when we went 2-0 up so the way we started the game was on the front foot and they done brilliant. Then to then have Kai and Cal to come on and do the same role and be ready to go when called upon. We’re in a good position and hopefully they’ll be ready for the next game."

SIPA USA

He added: "It was a tough game for them by the way we started. We pressed them very high, we looked at the way they play and clips on them, they like to play out from the back, and they can be confident and comfortable on the ball. But the way we started, high press and trying to get around them, we got the penalty from that. So they found it tough, it’s always tough coming to the Bridge on a Champions League night.

"We want to make teams that come here fear us, and I felt like we stamped our authority onto the game. To go in 2-0 up at half-time, it gave us massive confidence for the second half."

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube