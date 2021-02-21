Mason Mount delivers verdict on Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel

Mason Mount has admitted he is enjoying life under new boss Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea.

The 22-year-old broke into the first-team under Frank Lampard and was often labelled as his 'son', but has proved his quality and influence on the side under Tuchel since his appointment.

Tuchel arrived at the end of last month and has overseen Chelsea climb the Premier League table and back into contention for the Champions League places.

(Photo by MICHAEL STEELE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Mount has been a pivotal part in their success under the German and earned them a draw against Southampton on Saturday afternoon from the penalty spot.

He delivered his verdict on the German Head Coach and believes the squad have adapted well and are now looking to keep on pushing to get the all-important results.

"We’ve made a lot of progress," said Mount to the official Chelsea website. "It’s always difficult for a new manager to come in halfway through a season with the amount of games we’ve had but I feel like all the boys have really adapted well to his style.

(Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

"We’ve learnt under him in this short period of time and put it into practice as much as we can so it’s going well, we have a big, big game coming up now, a tough period and we just need to get back to winning ways.

"I’m enjoying it under him, it’s going well so far and we need to keep winning, keep pushing the results and make sure we get better in every training session and every game. The most important thing is we’re learning more and more every day so hopefully we keep it going in some big games coming up."

