Mason Mount Delivers Verdict on Club World Cup Rivals Palmeiras

Mason Mount has delivered his verdict on Chelsea's potential Club World Cup opponents Palmeiras ahead of next month's tournament.

The Blues travel to Abu Dhabi in the hunt to be crowned as World Champions in February.

Speaking to ESPN Brazil, Mount discussed the possibility of facing Brazilian side Palmeiras at the tournament.

Back in 2012, the Blues fell to defeat in the final against another Brazilian side, Corinthians, to deny them their first ever Club World Cup triumph.

Now, Thomas Tuchel's side will be looking to avoid a repeat of the circumstances as they could face Palmeiras, champions of the Copa Libertadores, in the Club World Cup.

When asked about potentially facing the Brazilian opposition, Mount said: "I haven't seen many games, but I know they are very intense, very aggressive and hungry to win.

"Any team that faces us will want to beat us and they seem to be a good team, a good team. And they won the final, they showed a lot heart."

Mount's Chelsea teammate, Thiago Silva, admitted that the Blues are looking to avoid a repeat of the last Club World Cup campaign, ending in defeat to Corinthians.

"You can be sure that Chelsea are going strong, and we're going to be prepared. I hope the team can be more successful than the last time they faced Corinthians. Let's hope this time is different." he said.

The 37-year-old is looking to win the trophy for the first time in his career, adding to the UEFA Champions League and Super Cup trophies that he has already collected in his time at Chelsea and will hope his team can come out victorious if they face Palmeiras.

