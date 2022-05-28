Skip to main content

Mason Mount Delivers Verdict on Future Chelsea Owners Todd Boehly & Clearlake Capital

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has delivered his verdict on future Blues owners Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital ahead of the imminent club takeover.

Boehly is expected to be officially revealed as the next Chelsea owner on Monday next week.

imago1011276041h

Speaking earlier this week, the  Blues midfielder said the following on the imminent takeover:

"We were obviously in and around it until about midway through (top of Premier League). Disappointed that we fell off a bit. That's obviously the goal next season, we want to close the gap, be up there.

"It's an exciting time now with the owners being confirmed today, going forward it's going to be exciting. The era under Roman (Abramovich) has been brilliant, now we look forward. It's exciting stuff, can't wait to get back to it." 

In a heartfelt farewell message to Blues fans this week, Abramovich went on to wish Boehly and his consortium the best as they look set to take the reigns.

imago1012194444h (3)

"My goal has been to ensure that the next owner has a mindset that will enable success for the Men’s and Women’s team, as well as the will and drive to continue developing other key aspects of the Club, such as the Academy and the vital work of Chelsea Foundation.

"I am pleased this search has now come to a successful conclusion. As I hand over Chelsea to its new custodians, I would like to wish them the best of success, both on and off the pitch."

imago1012248226h
