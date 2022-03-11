Mason Mount has admitted Chelsea need to improve on their second-half performance against Norwich City as they held on to clinch all three points at Carrow Road on Thursday night.

If the Chelsea squad were distracted in Norfolk, nobody could blame them after the confirmation that owner Roman Abramovich would be sanctioned, plunging Chelsea into uncertainty.

Thomas Tuchel's side had a job to do - head to Norwich and clinch another three points and their fourth league win in a row.

They did just that. Trevoh Chalobah headed the Blues in front from a corner after just three minutes. Mount got on the scoresheet 11 minutes later, finding the top corner to double the visitors' lead.

Kai Havertz had a couple of chances to kill the game but Tim Krul gave the Canaries with a glimmer of hope of getting back into the game.

That's exactly what happened. Teemu Pukki halved the deficit from the penalty spot after VAR awarded a spot kick for handball. The hosts had gained momentum and confidence following a sloppy start to the second 45, which Tuchel's side were punished for.

Fortunately for Chelsea, they managed to hold on thanks to Edouard Mendy and the defence, and ensured all three points would head back to Stamford Bridge in the 90th minute through Havertz to secure a 3-1 win.

It's four league wins in a row for Chelsea, Tuchel's joint-longest winning run since taking over, but Mount knows plenty of reflection and improvement is required to ensure they don't produce another performance like they did in the second half again.

What Mason Mount said

Speaking to Chelsea TV, Mount admitted: "We came out second half and were nowhere near as good. That's something we have to look at if we're being totally honest with ourselves. The penalty is the penalty, it can happen - I'm not looking at that at all.

"The way we performed, the way we kept the ball was totally different to the first half so we need to be better at that. We got another goal late on and won the game, so yeah."

