Mason Mount Demands Chelsea Win FA Cup After Victory Against Crystal Palace

Mason Mount has demanded Chelsea win this year's FA Cup after their win against Crystal Palace on Sunday afternoon. 

The Blues were 2-0 victors over the Eagles in the semi-finals of the competition, with the 23-year-old scoring his side's second goal of the day after Ruben Loftus-Cheeks opener. 

Chelsea will now compete in their third consecutive final of the competition, having lost both of the last two against Arsenal and Leicester City.

imago1011381780h

Mount was speaking to ITV Sport after the full time whistle, and demanded that the reigning World and European Champions win the trophy this time round.

"It's definitely the time for us to win a final at Wembley. For me, it's five finals I lost. Let's put pressure on ourselves. We lost the last one at Wembley, it's time to get our payback."

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel also shared his thoughts on their prospects for the final, as he said: "We'll need a bit of luck and everything at the top level we can have. Of course, it makes the season that much sweeter if you have at the end of the season a final that you can win.

"But as we all know in a final, two compete against each other and we experienced last season and this season that sometimes you give your everything and it's not enough.

imago1011381783h

"We will try to find a way and if we do this, then we deserve it. And we want to deserve it."

Chelsea will head back to Wembley next month to face Liverpool in the final.

imago1011382064h
