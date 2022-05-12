Skip to main content

Mason Mount Demands Chelsea Win FA Cup Final to End Consecutive Wembley Defeats

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has demanded his side lift the FA Cup trophy when facing Liverpool in the final on Saturday to put an end to a miserable run of cup final losses.

The Blues have lost back-to-back FA Cup finals to Arsenal and Leicester City, whilst previously losing the Carabao Cup final to Liverpool this season.

Speaking after Chelsea's win over Leeds United, via Sky Sports, Mount looked ahead to the FA Cup final, admitting he is excited.

imago1011941251h

The Englishman said: "It's exciting. Speaking about every game being a final... the next one is one! We are ready. Let's win one."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Chelsea face Liverpool on Saturday, with the chance to seek revenge on the Reds after they beat the Blues on penalties back in February to win the Carabao Cup.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek previously admitted his side were out for revenge, as he said: "We saw (victory over Man City in semi-final) it yesterday. We want to get them back. Simple as that. It was a fantastic game we lost in the Carabao Cup final. We look forward to getting our revenge."

imago1010262916h

Chelsea have come away with three draws in three matches against Jurgen Klopp's Reds so far this season, with nothing to separate the sides in normal time on each occasion. 

However, Liverpool have come out with a superior points total in the Premier League and also reached the Champions League final as they can still, mathematically, pull off a historic quadruple if they win all their remaining games and Man City slip up in the Premier League.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011939694h
News

Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Sends Message to Trevoh Chalobah After Impressing in Leeds Win

By Nick Emms30 minutes ago
imago1011718153h
News

Thomas Tuchel Full of Praise for Trevoh Chalobah Following Chelsea's Victory Over Leeds

By Jago Hemming1 hour ago
imago1011938040h
News

Thomas Tuchel Reveals He Didn't See Daniel James' Challenge Against Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic

By Jago Hemming1 hour ago
Screenshot 2022-05-12 at 08.54.08
News

Confirmed: Amber Group Become Chelsea's Official Sleeve Sponsor From 2022/23 Season

By Matt Debono1 hour ago
imago1011936371h
News

'We Needed a Win' - Mason Mount Delivers Thoughts on Chelsea's 'Massive' Win Over Leeds

By Jago Hemming2 hours ago
imago1011278258h
News

Thomas Tuchel Hoping for 'Miracle' Mateo Kovacic Return Ahead of Chelsea's FA Cup Final

By Jago Hemming3 hours ago
imago0045854346h
News

Former Chelsea Boss Frank Lampard Jokes He Will Thank Mason Mount for Goal vs Leeds as Everton Draw

By Nick Emms4 hours ago
imago1011812297h
News

Chelsea Land £20M-a-Year Sleeve Sponsorship Deal With Cryptocurrency Group WhaleFin

By Nick Emms4 hours ago