Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has demanded his side lift the FA Cup trophy when facing Liverpool in the final on Saturday to put an end to a miserable run of cup final losses.

The Blues have lost back-to-back FA Cup finals to Arsenal and Leicester City, whilst previously losing the Carabao Cup final to Liverpool this season.

Speaking after Chelsea's win over Leeds United, via Sky Sports, Mount looked ahead to the FA Cup final, admitting he is excited.

The Englishman said: "It's exciting. Speaking about every game being a final... the next one is one! We are ready. Let's win one."

Chelsea face Liverpool on Saturday, with the chance to seek revenge on the Reds after they beat the Blues on penalties back in February to win the Carabao Cup.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek previously admitted his side were out for revenge, as he said: "We saw (victory over Man City in semi-final) it yesterday. We want to get them back. Simple as that. It was a fantastic game we lost in the Carabao Cup final. We look forward to getting our revenge."

Chelsea have come away with three draws in three matches against Jurgen Klopp's Reds so far this season, with nothing to separate the sides in normal time on each occasion.

However, Liverpool have come out with a superior points total in the Premier League and also reached the Champions League final as they can still, mathematically, pull off a historic quadruple if they win all their remaining games and Man City slip up in the Premier League.

