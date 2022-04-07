Skip to main content
Mason Mount Discusses Chelsea's Champions League Chances Following Real Madrid Defeat

Mason Mount has discussed Chelsea's chances in the UEFA Champions League following their 3-1 loss to Real Madrid in the first leg of the quarter-final.

The Blues underperformed as Karim Benzema netted a hattrick as Kai Havertz scored to reduce the defecit for Thomas Tuchel's men.

Speaking exclusively to Chelsea's social channels, Mount discussed his side's potential of overcoming the result to qualify for the semi-final stage.

imago1011115990h

He said: "This is football, anything is possible. We have to give it everything. We know how tough it will be. We need to regroup, attacking every game 100%. Every game is a final now.

"We have a massive mountain to climb but we are Chelsea and if there is a team that can do it, it is us. We will give it everything as we have that hunger and desire to really accomplish something."

This comes after Tuchel stated that the tie was not alive anymore after their poor performance.

imago1011113642h

"There is my focus. Today, is this (the Champions League tie) alive? No. With this performance. First of all, we need to play Southampton and if we don’t get our heads straight and mentality right we will not win in Southampton. And then this tie is not alive," he said.

"If you want to put it on this sentence, put it on this sentence. I worry more about Southampton than I worry about Real Madrid in the next week. 

"If things change, maybe, but how many clubs in worldwide football won with three goals difference? How often did this happen?

"So maybe we should be realistic and should not get fatalistic and think that I give the wrong message. Let’s be honest. We are competitive and need to find our competitive spirit and our quality and then we can hope."

imago1011057628h
