Mason Mount Discusses Chelsea Mentality Following Real Madrid Defeat

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has discussed the Blues' mentality following their 3-1 defeat at home to Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-final.

Karim Benezema netted a hattrick as Kai Havertz scored for Chelsea ahead of the second leg in Madrid on Tuesday.

Speaking to Chelsea's website after the match, Mount admitted that his side were mentally prepared for the game as he recapped Wednesday's events.

IMAGO / Colorsport

When asked about what went wrong for Chelsea as they were brushed aside by Real Madrid, Mount admitted: "Mentally we were ready for the game but when you are playing top opposition these things happen. Conceding goals very quickly always make it tough to get back into the game.

"At the end of the first half we got one back but then obviously we conceded again and this is stuff we can look at and focus on. This is football and when you are playing at the top level, little things can punish you."

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Chelsea have it all to do as they travel to Madrid for the reverse leg, needing to win by over two goals in order to qualify.

However, up first is a trip to Southampton in Premier League action on Saturday as Thomas Tuchel's men must ensure they finish in the top four this season.

Off the pitch, Chelsea will be hoping to have a new owner by the end of April as The Ricketts Family Investment Group, Todd Boehly's consortium, Sir Martin Broughton's consortium and Stephen Pagliuca have been named as preferred bidders ahead of the April 11 deadline.

