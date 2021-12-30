Mason Mount Encourages Chelsea to 'Move On' After Brighton Disappointment

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has encouraged his teammates to move on and focus on the next game after the Blues fell to a disappointing draw against Brighton.

Romelu Lukaku's opening goal was cancelled out by a late Danny Welbeck equalised as the Blues dropped two points.

Speaking to Chelsea's official website, Mount encouraged his team to focus on their upcoming matches as they prepare to face Liverpool and Man City.

IMAGO / Focus Images

When asked to give an account of the match against Brighton, Mount preferred to look to the future.

He said: "We were winning and we feel like we should have won the game, but we have to move on to the next one.

"To work so hard and let two points slip away when you know how big an affect it can have on the table is tough, so the next game has gotten even more important.

"Every game’s pressure when you want to be up there pushing for the title, so we have to keep working hard, keep pushing to get through this little period. You take very game as it comes, that’s the most important thing. Next is Liverpool, we need to deal with that first."

IMAGO / Focus Images

His boss Thomas Tuchel took a different approach, refusing to discuss the Liverpool match after the full time whistle on Wednesday.

When asked to look ahead, Tuchel said: "No. No need to look ahead. We can try to find players who are ready to play. We have no more wing-backs, everybody injured. Players coming back from Covid and playing, playing, playing."

The Blues face Jurgen Klopp's side on January 2nd as they currently sit one point ahead of the Reds.

