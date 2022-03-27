Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Mason Mount 'Expects to be Informed' on Chelsea Takeover Upon Return From International Duty

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has announced he 'expects to be informed' on what's ongoing with the club takeover upon his return to the team from his current international obligations.

The Raine Group, who are in charge of overseeing the sale are looking to complete the takeover by the end of March.

Mount has been at Stamford Bridge since the age of six and so he has never experienced any Blues era pre-Roman Abramovich.

imago1010810605h

Speaking to the Telegraph, Mount revealed his thoughts on when he feels he will hear news about who will take over at Chelsea.

“I’ve been at the club since I was six years old and something like this has not happened before so it can be a concern,” he said.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“At the beginning, and even now, we don’t really know where it’s going and what’s happening the next day. 

“So it’s difficult, but we focus on our football and what we can do is try and win as many games as we can and obviously I’m away with England so that stuff is kind of parked and I’m focusing on England duty and what I can do while I’m away this week.

imago1010891637h

“And then, when I go back to Chelsea next week, then I’m sure we will be informed about what’s going on because I haven’t heard anything recently.

“I missed the last (England) camp so I was eager to get back in and see all the boys and get back to training. Because when you’re away from it you definitely do miss it, because of how close we are as a team. It’s so good to be back.

“So, yeah, that break, it probably does help being away and then hopefully by the time we do go back some things are sorted out or we have some answers about what’s going on in the future. But we’ll see.”

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010479507h
News

Revealed: Deadline for Final Bids to Buy Chelsea Football Club

By Jago Hemming41 minutes ago
imago1010891630h
News

Gareth Southgate Heaps Praise on 'Infectious' Chelsea Loanee Conor Gallagher Partnering With Mason Mount

By Jago Hemming45 minutes ago
imago1007430060h
News

Mason Mount Responds to Chelsea & Italy Star Jorginho Being Knocked Out From the World Cup

By Jago Hemming1 hour ago
imago1010700279h
News

Thiago Silva Heaps Praise on Chelsea Captain Cesar Azpilicueta for Leadership Qualities

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1010895322h
News

Timo Werner Believes Germany Suit Him Better Than Chelsea As He Makes Honest Admission During International Break

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1010479508h (3)
News

Stephen Pagliuca Must 'Considerably Downsize' Atalanta Share to Complete Chelsea Takeover

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1010479507h
News

Chelsea Takeover Live: Deadline for Bids Revealed as Boehly, Broughton, Ricketts & Pagliuca Make Shortlist

By Matt Debono3 hours ago
imago1010577584h (1)
News

Thomas Muller Heaps Praise on Chelsea Star Kai Havertz During International Break for Germany

By Nick Emms14 hours ago