Mason Mount 'Expects to be Informed' on Chelsea Takeover Upon Return From International Duty

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has announced he 'expects to be informed' on what's ongoing with the club takeover upon his return to the team from his current international obligations.

The Raine Group, who are in charge of overseeing the sale are looking to complete the takeover by the end of March.

Mount has been at Stamford Bridge since the age of six and so he has never experienced any Blues era pre-Roman Abramovich.

Speaking to the Telegraph, Mount revealed his thoughts on when he feels he will hear news about who will take over at Chelsea.

“I’ve been at the club since I was six years old and something like this has not happened before so it can be a concern,” he said.

“At the beginning, and even now, we don’t really know where it’s going and what’s happening the next day.

“So it’s difficult, but we focus on our football and what we can do is try and win as many games as we can and obviously I’m away with England so that stuff is kind of parked and I’m focusing on England duty and what I can do while I’m away this week.

“And then, when I go back to Chelsea next week, then I’m sure we will be informed about what’s going on because I haven’t heard anything recently.

“I missed the last (England) camp so I was eager to get back in and see all the boys and get back to training. Because when you’re away from it you definitely do miss it, because of how close we are as a team. It’s so good to be back.

“So, yeah, that break, it probably does help being away and then hopefully by the time we do go back some things are sorted out or we have some answers about what’s going on in the future. But we’ll see.”

