Mason Mount Explains What He's Going To Do With Norwich Match Ball

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has disclosed his plans for his well deserved match ball.



The 22-year-old scored three goals against Norwich on Saturday afternoon in his side's 7-0 triumph in the Premier League.

In scoring, Mount also became Chelsea's 16th different goal scorer of the season, with Callum Hudson-Odoi becoming the 17th ten minutes later.

Speaking to Chelsea TV after the game, Mount discussed getting his hat trick and what he will do with the match ball.

“I’m gonna get it definitely boxed up, get it up in the house somewhere along with the shirt probably.

"It’s good for memories, to look back. It’ll probably take a little time for it to sink in, to score a hat-trick at the Bridge in front of the home fans is something you dream of.

"This is definitely a special day."

In the absence of main strikers Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner, Mount was one of three young stars that had to step up to fill in Chelsea's front line.

Alongside Callum Hudson-Odoi and Kai Havertz, Mount was able to pick apart the Norwich defence in a tie that saw the Blues put seven goals past them.

Wing backs Ben Chilwell and Reece James also got on the scoresheet, with the final goal coming by way of an own goal from Norwich's Max Aarons.

