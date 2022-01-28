Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Mason Mount Eyes Club World Cup Glory With Chelsea

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount is eyeing Club World Cup glory next month as he looks to make history as part of the first Blues side to lift the trophy.

Thomas Tuchel's men travel to Abu Dhabi in February to compete in the tournament following last season's Champions League triumph.

Speaking to ESPN Brazil, Mount revealed that he is eyeing up victory in the competition.

imago1009359251h

He said: "I don't think we've ever won, so we want to win this competition. Mentally, we always want to win the competitions we play."

Chelsea last competed in the Club World Cup back in 2012 in Japan, under Rafa Benitez.

The Blues got to the final but missed out on lifting the trophy as they fell to 1-0 defeat against Brazilian side Corinthians.

Read More

There is the possibility of the Blues facing another Brazilian side in the tournament as Palmeiras are also competing to be crowned Champions of the world next month.

imago1007849214h

When asked about the potential match-up against the Brazilian outfit, Mount admitted that they are a good side who can cause problems for Chelsea.

"I haven't seen many games, but I know they are very intense, very aggressive and hungry to win," he continued.

"Any team that faces us will want to beat us and they seem to be a good team, a good team. And they won the final, they showed a lot heart."

First, Chelsea face Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup before jetting off the the Midle East.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1009359251h
News

Mason Mount Eyes Club World Cup Glory With Chelsea

just now
imago1009264059h
Transfer News

Report: Armando Broja's Stance Confirmed as Southampton Prepare Bid for Chelsea Striker

30 minutes ago
imago1009078928h
News

Report: Armando Broja Makes Southampton Decision Amid Chelsea Future Rumours

1 hour ago
imago1008938281h (1)
News

Edouard Mendy Lauded After Chelsea Performances Recognised With Prestigious Award

13 hours ago
imago1009359266h
News

Report: Thomas Tuchel 'Confident' of Being Backed By Chelsea in Summer Window

14 hours ago
imago1008808345h
Transfer News

Report: Small Chance of Ousmane Dembele Joining Chelsea in January

14 hours ago
imago1008707778h
News

Report: Reece James Hands Chelsea Massive Fitness Boost Ahead of Club World Cup

15 hours ago
imago1008809112h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Linked Ousmane Dembele Open to Move in January

15 hours ago