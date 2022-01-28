Mason Mount Eyes Club World Cup Glory With Chelsea

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount is eyeing Club World Cup glory next month as he looks to make history as part of the first Blues side to lift the trophy.

Thomas Tuchel's men travel to Abu Dhabi in February to compete in the tournament following last season's Champions League triumph.

Speaking to ESPN Brazil, Mount revealed that he is eyeing up victory in the competition.

IMAGO / Action Plus

He said: "I don't think we've ever won, so we want to win this competition. Mentally, we always want to win the competitions we play."

Chelsea last competed in the Club World Cup back in 2012 in Japan, under Rafa Benitez.

The Blues got to the final but missed out on lifting the trophy as they fell to 1-0 defeat against Brazilian side Corinthians.

There is the possibility of the Blues facing another Brazilian side in the tournament as Palmeiras are also competing to be crowned Champions of the world next month.

IMAGO / UK Sports Pics Ltd

When asked about the potential match-up against the Brazilian outfit, Mount admitted that they are a good side who can cause problems for Chelsea.

"I haven't seen many games, but I know they are very intense, very aggressive and hungry to win," he continued.

"Any team that faces us will want to beat us and they seem to be a good team, a good team. And they won the final, they showed a lot heart."

First, Chelsea face Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup before jetting off the the Midle East.

