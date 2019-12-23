Absolute Chelsea
Mason Mount's father 'tells Jose Mourinho to zip it' following Chelsea's 2-0 win over Spurs

Matt Debono

Tony Mount, Mason Mount's father, took to social media to throw shade at former Chelsea, now Spurs boss Jose Mourinho after the Blues ran out victors at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. 

Frank Lampard's side produced an emphatic away performance, which caught the hosts off guard, following a tactical switch to three at-the-back, which saw midfielder Mason Mount play in a front three with Willian and Tammy Abraham. 

The 20-year-old has come under heavy criticism on social media in recent weeks, but produced a phenomenal performance against Spurs. 

His dad, Tony Mount, took to social media following the Blues' victory and took a dig at the now Spurs boss, which said: "2-0🤐💙CFC".

Mourinho has previously criticised Mason Mount earlier in August when as a pundit for Sky Sports, after Chelsea suffered a 4-0 opening day defeat to Manchester United.

"You look to the performance of Mason Mount, the performance of Tammy Abraham, you look to the performance even of [Andreas] Christensen and for matches of this dimension you need a little bit more."

----------

WATCH: Frank Lampard on the tactical switch of formation against Spurs

----------

Mount's father wasn't impressed by those comments from the former Chelsea manager.

"He didn't like the performance of Mason Mount? Is that what he said? Did he? Wow," Tony Mount responded.

"I don't have to be too concerned about what anyone else says, pundit-wise or anyone, they have to speak."

A brace from Willian saw Chelsea, Frank Lampard, and clearly Tony Mount take the bragging rights from north London back to Stamford Bridge as the Blues ended their run of back-to-back defeats in the Premier League to remain in the top-four at Christmas.

----------

