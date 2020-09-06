Tony Mount, the father of Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount, has rubbished reports suggesting his son is unhappy with the signing of Kai Havertz.

Chelsea confirmed the signing of the Germany international on Friday evening from Bayer Leverkusen which sees Havertz sign a five-year-deal in west London, and he now becomes Chelsea's record transfer signing.

Havertz became Frank Lampard's sixth signing of the summer after Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner, Ben Chilwell, Malang Sarr and Thiago Silva.

But he will come into a packed Blues midfield with only three spots set to be available in Lampard's starting XI next season, and reports from Germany claimed that Mount was unhappy with Havertz' arrival.

Christian Falk of BILD reported that Mount 'is not happy that he has a expensive rival at his position' at Chelsea next season.

But Tony Mount rubbished the reports with a quick reply to the claims which were made on Sunday.

Tony also spoke to Absolute Chelsea to comment on the speculation and said: "What a load of crap."

In an interview with the Daily Mail back in January, Mount also insisted he was ready for Chelsea to splash the cash and would fight for his position in the team.

"For me, it's about having that same attitude I have had since I was six and making sure I never lose it. You just have to fight. You know Chelsea can always buy £60 million or £70 million or £80 million players that are world-class. They want to come here and take my place.

"Just because I am an academy boy and young, that doesn't mean anything. But the mentality I have means I won't be pushed over easily. I will fight for my position and keep working hard.

"At a club as big as Chelsea you have to have that mentality. It always stuck with me. It's why I am here in the first place."

Chelsea begin their 2020/21 Premier League campaign against Brighton and Hove Albion on September 14.

----------

