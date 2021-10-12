Mason Mount Feeling More 'Energetic' After Minor Chelsea Injury

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has admitted it has taken time for him to recover from the relentless fixture schedule last season as he reached the Euro 2020 final with England.

Mount played a total of 54 games for club last season as well as making 15 appearances for England during the campaign, five of those coming at Euro 2020.

His fitness record is impeccable, being available for selection week in week out, but this season the 22-year-old has shown signs of fatigue in the early parts of the season.

The Chelsea midfielder has already made eight appearances this term, but missed the defeat against Manchester City with a 'little injury'.

Mount is now back and feeling more 'energetic' after the 'little boost'. He says it's only natural for the sheer number of games to eventually catch up on players.

What Mason Mount said

"After an experience like that and how far we got, it does take some time to get over it and reflect," said Mount in an England press conference. "But as soon as the next season starts, that’s behind you.

"Maybe physically there can still be a toll, even though you’ve had a break.

"So it’s natural that happens and after playing many games in the normal season, then to go to the Euros and play games, and then after a short break go straight into pre-season, it can take a toll. Maybe I’ve felt that a bit this season.

"I missed a week with a little injury at Chelsea but to get back and be in the England squad, that little break makes you feel more energetic and gives you that little boost. I don’t want to miss any game but it does help sometimes to take a step back and let yourself recover."

