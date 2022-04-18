Mason Mount believes Chelsea are back in their stride after their FA Cup semi-final win against Crystal Palace.

The 23-year-old scored his side's second of the day in their 2-0 win against the Eagles at Wembley Stadium, with the Blues now set to play Liverpool in the final next month.

Chelsea returned from the international break to two defeats on the trot, but they have now won their last three games in all competitions.

IMAGO / Focus Images

Mount spoke to the official club website after the win against their south London opposition, and feels as though the reigning World and European Champions are back to their normal form.

"When we came back from the internationals we had two bad performances and now we feel like we are back into the way we normally play.

"It showed late on. We need to keep going now, every game is a cup final now - we need to win them all."

Ruben Loftus-Cheek scored his first goal for the club since 2019 to open the scoring against Palace, before Mount doubled Chelsea's lead just minutes later.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

He also called for his side to win the final at Wembley having failed to do so in their previous three attempts in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

"It's definitely the time for us to win a final at Wembley. For me, it's five finals I lost. Let's put pressure on ourselves. We lost the last one at Wembley, it's time to get our payback."

Mount's goal against Palace was his 12th for the campaign, the most he has scored in a season for Chelsea so far.

