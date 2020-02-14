Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Transfer News
Match Coverage

Chelsea duo Mason Mount & Fikayo Tomori among top 50 stars for winter upgrades on FIFA 20

Matt Debono

Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori's performances since the start of the season have been recognised after the pair were given winter upgrades on FIFA 20.

The top 50 most-improved stars were named by EA Sports and the duo were both included on a star studded list. 

Mason Mount has been given a +4 upgrade, whilst teammate Fikayo Tomori has been awarded a +5 upgrade.

----------

Mason Mount - 75 -> 79

The 21-year-old has seen a drastic change from the level of football he has played in the previous.

From a loan spell at Derby County in the Championship, to now becoming a regular in the Chelsea side - competing at the top end of the Premier League and competing in the Champions League.

Five goals and five assists in the Premier League this term has seen Mason Mount thrive under Frank Lampard.

----------

Fikayo Tomori - 72 -> 77

He has had a similar journey to Mount - spending the season at Derby County last season under now Chelsea boss Frank Lampard. 

As like the midfield at Stamford Bridge, the 22-year-old has had to fight through competition at centre-half this season and has seen himself make 14 appearances in the top-flight for the Blues. 

One goal for the England defender, and a memorable one too - an absolute screamer back in September against Wolves at Molineux.

----------

The duo will be back in action for Chelsea on Monday evening when they await Manchester United in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge.

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Frank Lampard pleased with Kepa Arrizabalaga's reaction to being dropped for Chelsea's draw with Leicester City

Frank Lampard has admitted he his been pleased with the reaction of Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga after he was dropped.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard excited for Hakim Ziyech's summer arrival at Chelsea

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has opened up on Hakim Ziyech after it was confirmed that the Blues had agreed a deal for the Moroccan.

Matt Debono

Christian Pulisic ruled out of Chelsea's Premier League clash against Manchester United

Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic will play no part in the Blues' vital Premier League clash against Manchester United.

Matt Debono

Latest Chelsea injury news: Frank Lampard offers update on Pulisic, Abraham & Loftus-Cheek

Frank Lampard has provided an update on the injury status' of Christian Pulisic, Tammy Abraham and Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Matt Debono

Chelsea on the brink of signing Ajax star Hakim Ziyech after personal terms agreed

Chelsea are on the verge of signing Ajax midfielder Hakim Ziyech after personal terms were agreed between the Moroccan and the Premier League side.

Matt Debono

Erik Ten Hag confirms Hakim Ziyech will leave Ajax for Chelsea at end of the season

Ajax boss Erik Ten Hag has broken his silence after Chelsea came to a verbal agreement with the Dutch side for the transfer of Hakim Ziyech.

Matt Debono

Hakim Ziyech: Chelsea wanted 26-year-old in January but Ajax rejected bid

Chelsea will have to wait until the summer to get their hands on Ajax midfielder Hakim Ziyech after a verbal agreement was reached between the two clubs.

Matt Debono

Jadon Sancho move to Chelsea still on despite Hakim Ziyech agreement with Dortmund star set to leave

Jadon Sancho will leave Borussia Dortmund this summer but his destination is yet to be confirmed with a whole host of clubs interested.

Matt Debono

Chelsea agree verbal €45M deal for Ajax midfielder Hakim Ziyech

Chelsea have reached a verbal agreement for the summer transfer of Ajax midfielder Hakim Ziyech.

Matt Debono

Chelsea record highest net-profit across world over previous two transfers windows

Chelsea have recorded the highest net-profit following the previous two transfer windows, it has been revealed.

Matt Debono

by

ScottKennedy