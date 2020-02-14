Chelsea duo Mason Mount & Fikayo Tomori among top 50 stars for winter upgrades on FIFA 20

Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori's performances since the start of the season have been recognised after the pair were given winter upgrades on FIFA 20.

The top 50 most-improved stars were named by EA Sports and the duo were both included on a star studded list.

Mason Mount has been given a +4 upgrade, whilst teammate Fikayo Tomori has been awarded a +5 upgrade.

----------

Mason Mount - 75 - > 79

The 21-year-old has seen a drastic change from the level of football he has played in the previous.

From a loan spell at Derby County in the Championship, to now becoming a regular in the Chelsea side - competing at the top end of the Premier League and competing in the Champions League.

Five goals and five assists in the Premier League this term has seen Mason Mount thrive under Frank Lampard.

----------

Fikayo Tomori - 72 - > 77

He has had a similar journey to Mount - spending the season at Derby County last season under now Chelsea boss Frank Lampard.

As like the midfield at Stamford Bridge, the 22-year-old has had to fight through competition at centre-half this season and has seen himself make 14 appearances in the top-flight for the Blues.

One goal for the England defender, and a memorable one too - an absolute screamer back in September against Wolves at Molineux.

----------

The duo will be back in action for Chelsea on Monday evening when they await Manchester United in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge.

----------

