    • October 21, 2021
    Mason Mount Fires Warning to Chelsea's Premier League & Champions League Rivals

    Mason Mount believes Chelsea haven't shown their best yet this season despite the Blues being top of the Premier League.

    Chelsea currently sit at the top of the table on 19 points ahead of Liverpool and Manchester City. They have already played the two top sides in the league, as well as Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal this season. 

    Thomas Tuchel's side have overcome tricky tests already this season and are going fairly smoothly in the Champions League, winning two of their first three games in Group H. 

    Mount thinks Chelsea have a great chance to maintain their position at the top and knows they still have more to give, insisting they've not 'hit the heights' of where the Blues could be. 

    What Mason Mount said

    "If you look at how we’ve played and where we are in the league at the moment, it’s a massive positive because I don’t think we’ve hit the heights of where we could be," said Mount following Chelsea's win over Malmo. 

    "We’ve still got gears to go, we’re always working hard on that, and hopefully over the next couple of games we can get the three points and still be high up in the league."

    Chelsea face Norwich City, Newcastle United and Burnley in their next three Premier League outings. Mount knows the Blues have a chance to grab maximum points but insists it won't be an easy ride.

    He added: "It’s obviously an opportunity, but if you look at the games coming up, they are going to be just as tough as what we’ve had already this season. They are teams that fight and give everything, it’s going to tough games, every games a tough game."

