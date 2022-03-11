Mason Mount Gives Honest Verdict on Chelsea's Form During 2021/22 Season

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has given his honest opinion on his side's form so far this season, following their resurgence in 2022.

The Blues were top of the table throughout October and November but then as soon as December arrived, the European champions had a squad hampered with injuries and positive Covid-19 cases.

As a result, they had a drop in results, allowing Manchester City and Liverpool to overtake them in the Premier League.

IMAGO / Paul Marriott

Speaking to Premier League Productions after his side's 3-1 win over Norwich City on Thursday evening, Mount offered his honest opinion on his side's recent form.

"We had that dip through December-January time and we asked ourselves how we let that happen. We wanted to get back to playing the football we know we can and hopefully we're now on the right path."

The 23-year-old assisted Trevoh Chalobah's opening goal of the evening, before finding the back of the net himself, 11 minutes later.

However, he revealed after the game that he believes he should have scored more.

IMAGO / PA Images

"It's nice when it comes in the first half because you can relax a little bit. It was very similar to the goal I scored here a few years ago," he said.

"We talked about the cut-backs that would be available. Luckily I hit the target and scored. I rushed the volley which I should have scored!"

When the two sides originally faced each other back in October, the Blues won 7-0 as Mount bagged himself a hat trick.

