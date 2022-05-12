Skip to main content

Mason Mount Gives Honest Verdict on Chelsea's Season Ahead of FA Cup Final

Mason Mount has provided his honest verdict on Chelsea's season ahead of their FA Cup final against Liverpool.

The 23-year-old has had a season to remember, registering double figures for both goals and assists in the Premier League.

Speaking to Chelsea's 5th Stand app, Mount has given an honest verdict on the Blues' season.

imago1011941251h

Thomas Tuchel's men were top of the league in November but a tough injury and Covid crisis saw them fall off and instead end up in a top four battle.

He said: "If you look at the beginning of the season we were up there pushing and it came to around December, January time and we had a dip. If you’re going for the top and you want to be up there you can’t have that dip.

"Eventually we fell off a bit and it’s disappointing because we feel we can be up there, we can do it, with the players we’ve got, the team we’ve got.

imago1011938603h

 "So it’s difficult to take it when you know you can be up there, but then the focus is straight on to securing the top four and Champions League.

"We’ve been doing that and we need to finish off the season very strongly because you never know in this league, anything can slip away from you with a couple of games left. So we need to be professional."

Roman Abramovich was forced to put the club up for sale, causing more uncertainty surrounding the club as they look to finish in the Champions League spots and rebuild for next season.

imago1011384081h (1)
