Mason Mount Hails Chelsea Supporters During 'Tough Times' After Southampton Brace

Mason Mount has heaped praise on the Chelsea supporters for sticking with the side during 'tough times'.

The Blues have faced uncertainty since Roman Abramovich listed the Club for sale whilst Thomas Tuchel's men suffered back-to-back defeats against Brentford and Real Madrid in the past week.

Speaking after the Blues overcame Southampton 6-0 on the soutch coast, via the 5th Stand app, Mount hailed the Chelsea fans for sticking by the team during the tough times.

The midfielder bagged a brace against Southhampton, as did Timo Werner, with Marcos Alonso and Kai Havertz also getting on the scoresheet for Chelsea.

Speaking about the fans' support throughtout, Mount said: "They're always brilliant.

"From minute one, supporting us. It's been difficult times and they've stuck through it and been relentless in their support and we want to be relentless on the pitch."

Chelsea will be hopingtheir travelling fans are in fine form when they travel to Madrid on Tuesday, looking to overcome the two-goal defecit from the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid.

Tuchel's men still have it all to play for this season, sitting comfortanly in third in the Premier League and facing Crystal Palace in the FA Cup semi-final next week.

There could still be further celebration in the Champions League too if Tuchel's men pull off a historic comeback against Carlo Ancelotti's side in Spain.

Furthermore, the Club is set to be sold in May as Chelsea and their fans look to a new future post-Abramovich.

