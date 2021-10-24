Mason Mount Chelsea Teammates Callum Hudson-Odoi and Reece James

    • October 24, 2021
    Publish date:

    Mason Mount Hails Chelsea Teammates Callum Hudson-Odoi and Reece James Following Norwich Goals

    Author:

    Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has hailed his former academy product teammates Callum Hudson-Odoi and Reece James following their recent performance against Norwich on Saturday afternoon.

    Thomas Tuchel's boys hosted the Canaries at Stamford Bridge and won the tie 7-0, with goals coming from Mount, Hudson-Odoi, James, Ben Chilwell and an own goal by Max Aarons.

    In the absence of Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner, the Blues proved that any one of their players can be dangerous in front of goal.

    Speaking after the game, Mount was full of praise for his two teammates.

    “To see Cal and Reecey get on the scoresheet as well, they’ve been brilliant," Mount told Chelsea TV.

    "Very pleased for Cal to get his goal, great goal and finish. Then obviously Reecey to give me an assist as well. It’s brilliant to see, to see them celebrate.

    "Obviously Trev (Chalobah) on the pitch as well, Rubes coming on, there’s many academy boys coming through at the moment that have been playing a major part so it’s brilliant.

    His praise for the team didn't stop there.

    "But all of us as a team, we’ve been fighting, we’ve been together.

    “We’re probably seeing now the kind of performance that we were doing at the end of last season.

    "They are starting to come back in. We know our level is higher but the position we are in at the moment we are very pleased with so now we just have to keep on going.”

