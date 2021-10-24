    • October 24, 2021
    Publish date:

    Mason Mount Hails Chelsea Academy Teammates After Norwich Thumping

    Author:

    Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount praised Callum Hudson-Odoi and Reece James after their 7-0 victory over Norwich; two players who came through the academy ranks alongside him.

    The three academy products shone in the fixture, with Mount taking home the match ball after an impressive hat trick on Saturday afternoon at Stamford Bridge.

    Hudson-Odoi and James also both managed to get their names on the scoresheet with two good counter attacking runs down the left and right flanks.

    Speaking to Chelsea TV after the game, Mount was over the moon for them.

    “To see Cal and Reecey get on the scoresheet as well, they’ve been brilliant," said Mount. "Very pleased for Cal to get his goal, great goal and finish.

    "Then obviously Reecey to give me an assist as well. It’s brilliant to see, to see them celebrate.

    "Obviously Trev (Chalobah) on the pitch as well, Rubes (Loftus-Cheek) coming on, there’s many academy boys coming through at the moment that have been playing a major part so it’s brilliant.

    "But all of us as a team, we’ve been fighting, we’ve been together."

    Mount was happy with the overall team performance in the end, insisting that they were getting back to their best.

    “We’re probably seeing now the kind of performance that we were doing at the end of last season.

    "They are starting to come back in. We know our level is higher but the position we are in at the moment we are very pleased with so now we just have to keep on going.”

