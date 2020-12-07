Mason Mount hails 'unbelievable form' of Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has praised teammate Olivier Giroud after he continued his fine form in front of goal against Leeds United.

Giroud scored four goals against Sevilla in the Champions League and was given the not to lead the line against Leeds in the Premier League on Saturday and he took his chance - scoring the Blues' equaliser in their 3-1 win with a neat finish at the front post.

READ MORE: Hakim Ziyech hopes to return soon after hamstring injury

Mount noted Giroud's incredible form and believes the Blues need the competition between the strikers in the attacking department.

(Photo by Daniel Leal-Olivas - Pool/Getty Images)

"Oli has five goals in two games now so he’s in unbelievable form and that’s what we need from the whole squad," said Mount to Chelsea TV.

"Obviously Tammy has been doing brilliantly and then Oli comes in for the Champions League, scores four goals and now he’s scored again.

That’s what we need because that competition for places keeps everyone at a high level. It’s what the gaffer always goes on about. We’re in a good position but we need to keep working hard, keep the standards high and keep winning games."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube