Mason Mount Hails Unselfish Kai Havertz as Chelsea Edge Past Watford

December 2, 2021
Mason Mount Hails Unselfish Kai Havertz for Chelsea Role as Blues Edge Past Watford

Author:

Mason Mount has lauded Chelsea teammate Kai Havertz for being unselfish for the 22-year-old's goal to help Thomas Tuchel's side to all three points against Watford.

Havertz assisted Mount in the 29th minute for Chelsea's opener at Vicarage Road on Wednesday night. Marcos Alonso found the German, who could have easily taken a shot at goal, but he found the simpler pass across to Mount who slotted it past Daniel Bachmann in front of the travelling support. 

Hakim Ziyech netted the winner in the 73rd minute to ensure Chelsea stayed at the top of the Premier League table

Havertz was brilliant against the Hornets, he worked his socks off, and was unfortunate not to grab another assist when he delivered an exquisite cross in for Ziyech who could only glance his header straight at Bachmann. 

Both Mount and Tuchel both recognised the attacker's role and performance in an overall sub-par display from the league leaders.

Speaking to Amazon Prime post-match, Mount said: “Brilliant from Kai. He could have shot, he was very unselfish to lay it off to me. For me I had to get it on target, get it low and find the bottom corner. I’d been looking to get into the box and score more goals so tonight, to get another one and an assist at the end as well - I’m buzzing.”

Tuchel added: “Kai was very strong today. I felt him like the one player reaching his level in a difficult match for him."

