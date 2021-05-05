Sports Illustrated home
Mason Mount hands Chelsea fitness boost ahead of Real Madrid clash

Mason Mount is set to start for Chelsea on Wednesday night when they face Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals at Stamford Bridge.

The 22-year-old has been instrumental to the Blues success this term but offered Chelsea a slight injury scare on Saturday during their 2-0 win over Fulham.

In the second half, Mount landed awkwardly after an aerial battle with Mario Lemina and was eventually brought off as a precaution.

"I hope really that Mason [Mount] is not a big thing and hopefully he can fully recover for Real Madrid," said Tuchel on Saturday following the win.

He added: "It was my decision (to take him off), there was not any doctor or physio who told me to take him off. But I saw him landing hard and it was the moment anyway when we wanted to take him off anyway.

"I saw him holding his back slightly, so we didn't want to take any risks but I have no other information on that."

But Tuchel confirmed the team news on Tuesday ahead of the second leg with the tie finely poised after the 1-1 scoreline in Madrid last week.

Mount also trained with the rest of the squad after Tuchel confirmed Mateo Kovacic would be the only absentee.

"Mateo [Kovacic] will not be in the squad,” confirmed Tuchel to the media on Tuesday afternoon.

“I think that Toni [Rudiger] will play with a mask, because he trained yesterday in a mask.

“Everybody else is in training today, so hopefully we will have no new injuries today and that means everybody is available except for Mateo Kovacic.”

