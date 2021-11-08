Skip to main content
    November 8, 2021
    Mason Mount Has Not Reported to England Duty Following Chelsea Absence

    Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has not reported for England duty after his 'dental pain' in recent weeks.

    The 22-year-old missed Chelsea's trips to Newcastle and Malmo before returning as a substitute against Burnley at the weekend.

    Now, England have announced that Mount is yet to report for international training at St George's Park.

    The news comes after Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel said he expected Mount to go on international duty with England.

    “I expect him (to join up with the England squad) if everything is okay," said Tuchel.

    "The tendency that I know right now is that we need a proper treatment of the wisdom teeth. Can be that he is out, or training with England a bit later. We will always push and encourage him, there is no doubt. We are always proud when he’s selected. He is always proud when he’s selected. There are no tactics behind the bags, behind closed doors that we try to manage and keep Mason here. It is the opposite. We have full responsibility about his health. There is something going on that we need to take care about.

    "This is what we did also with Andreas Christensen when he was suddenly out for the Southampton game in the cup because the treatment needed to be done. This is the first priority and then we will do everything to make it happen that maybe Mason can join the England squad.”

    However, Mount is yet to join the squad ahead of their match with Albania.

