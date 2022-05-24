Chelsea's Player of the Season Mason Mount has praised Antonio Rudiger ahead of his departure and subsequent move to Real Madrid.

Mount was voted as Player of the Season by the Blues fans, winning the award for the second season in a row.

The final match of the Premier League saw Mount's teammate, Rudiger, bid farewell and speaking to Chelsea's 5th Stand app, Mount hailed the defender.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

The pair have played together for three seasons, with Mount admitting that he has learned a lot from the German.

When asked about his departure, Mount said: "What a guy he is. A top, top guy. On the pitch with him, you look around and see the fire in his eyes.

"He wants to compete. He's there behind you if there's something that happens, he's straight there to back your teammates.

"On the pitch that person and totally different off it, a gentleman. A pleasure to play with him over the last couple of years, I've learned a lot from him. We wish him all the best until we play against him."

IMAGO / Focus Images

The Blues could face the 29-year-old next season if drawn against Real Madrid, where it looks likely he will join.

The deal is set to be announced after the Champions League final, with Los Blancos meeting Chelsea's Premier League rivals Liverpool in the final.

Chelsea will be looking to dip into the transfer market in the summer to replace Rudiger as Todd Boehly's consortium are set to officially be unveiled as the new owners this week.

