Mason Mount Heaps Praise on Timo Werner Following Man of the Match Performance in FA Cup Semi-Final

Mason Mount has heaped praise on Chelsea forward Timo Werner for his Man of the Match performance against Crystal Palace in the FA Cup semi-final.

The German was a constant threat in behind and registered an assist for Mason Mount, adding the second after Ruben Loftus-Cheek's opener

Speaking to ITV Sport, Mount hailed the performance of Werner in the semi-final as the Blues make the final.

Loftus-Cheek burst into the Crystal Palace box early in the second half to fine into the lead, his shot deflecting off Joachim Andersen before Werner picked up the ball and played a one-two with Mount, who finished low.

 When asked about the performance of Werner, Mount was all smiles as he said: "He got me a little assist, he could have had another one and a couple of goals. He's brilliant. He's done so well in the last couple of games.

"He had a chance and missed, me and Jorgi had a laugh on the bench because he ran all the way back to the half-way line to win the ball."

Mount was not alone in his praise for Werner, as Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel also admitted he was impressed with the performance of the forward, who is turning around his fortunes.

He said: "The players take care about their place in the team. We had a bit of a change in formation up front and he played alongside against Southampton with Kai, Mason and Kova around him. Maybe this was the turnaround point for him. He scored and had big chances in Madrid, could've been the hero but unfortunately not.

"It's very hard to find spaces today and be decisive but he assisted the second one. Also for Mason, it was impossible for him to have the influence he has but he stayed patient and waited and finished with a lot of composure."

