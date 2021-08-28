August 28, 2021
Mason Mount Heaps Praise Upon Chelsea Record Signing Romelu Lukaku

Chelsea's Mason Mount is full of praise for Chelsea newboy Romelu Lukaku ahead of the Blues clash with Liverpool on Saturday afternoon.

The Belgian scored on his second Chelsea debut after signing for a club record fee of £97.5 million.

Speaking to the Sun, Mount heaped praise upon the striker.

He said: “We are all on the same path. He never stops working hard in training, or in the gym.

“With his vision, his goals, it doesn’t take long to understand each other’s game. It doesn’t feel like a new guy’s come in.

“We know he has been here before but that was a long time ago. Even so, like us, he wants to win big things with Chelsea.

The pair linked up well against Arsenal, with the English midfielder picking Lukaku out for a header which was fantastically saved by goalkeeper Bernd Leno.

“It doesn’t just happen. We have been working on drills around the box, trying to understand each other’s movement. It hasn’t taken long." Mount said on his relationship with Lukaku.

“When you have a top player like that and understand each other, we have that link straightaway.” 

The Blues will be hoping that the pair can link up again to get a positive result at Anfield.

