Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Mason Mount Hints at Haircut Help in Chelsea's 6-0 Thrashing of Southampton

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has made a hint that his recent haircut potentially helped him in his side's 6-0 thashing of Southampton on Saturday afternoon.

The 23-year-old was seen on the field on the weekend with a changed look after he chopped his hair short ahead of his side's clash with Saints.

In the encounter, Mount expertly set up Marcos Alonso's opening goal, before finding the back of the net himself on two separate occasions.

imago1011177416h

Speaking after the game, Mount was questioned on his new haircut, to which he replied:

"It's been a long time coming," he told Chelsea's official 5th Stand app. "It had to go, it was getting too long. It had to go.

"It was hindering me in the games, getting in my eyes. Sometimes shorter is better."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

With his contributions against Saints, Mount went on to bring his total for the Premier League season to 18 goals and assists, having registered 10 goals and 8 assists.

Only Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (30) and Tottenham's Son Heung-Min (20), have more than the Blue.

imago1011175855h

Chelsea now prepare to take on Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid on Tuesday evening as they hope to recover from their 3-1 loss to Los Blancos last week.

Speaking ahead of the tie, Mount insisted his side would not settle in their preparation for the game.

"I think you saw a frustrated performance (against Southampton)," he told BBC Sport"One that had a lot of fire in and we knew it we kept going and got a few more the game would be dead. You saw in the first half how much that meant to us.

"Some performances are not as good as others. We had a little dip after the international break. We have to keep going in every game now. We won't settle for this."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1009355678h
News

Report: Stephen Pagliuca Did Not Approach Chelsea Pitch Owners Following Takeover Bid

By Jago Hemming45 minutes ago
imago0078499516h
News

Sir Martin Broughton Gives Chelsea Pitch Owners Guarantees in Takeover Bid

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1011174799h
News

'We Need it' - Thomas Tuchel on How Important Chelsea's Win Over Southampton is

By Jago Hemming1 hour ago
imago1011169004h
News

Mason Mount Insists Chelsea 'Will Not Settle' Ahead of Second Leg Tie With Real Madrid

By Jago Hemming2 hours ago
imago1010114114h
News

Todd Boehly & Ricketts Family Investment Group Expected to Hand Golden Share to Chelsea Fans in Bid

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1010656816h (1)
News

Ken Griffin & Dan Gilbert Outline Chelsea Plans Amid The Ricketts Family Investment Group Bid

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1011170758h
News

Chelsea's Mason Mount 'Pleased' With Brace Against Southampton

By Nick Emms5 hours ago
imago1010986289h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Set to Receive Offers for Levi Colwill in Summer

By Rob Calcutt13 hours ago