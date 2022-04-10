Mason Mount Hints at Haircut Help in Chelsea's 6-0 Thrashing of Southampton

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has made a hint that his recent haircut potentially helped him in his side's 6-0 thashing of Southampton on Saturday afternoon.

The 23-year-old was seen on the field on the weekend with a changed look after he chopped his hair short ahead of his side's clash with Saints.

In the encounter, Mount expertly set up Marcos Alonso's opening goal, before finding the back of the net himself on two separate occasions.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Speaking after the game, Mount was questioned on his new haircut, to which he replied:

"It's been a long time coming," he told Chelsea's official 5th Stand app. "It had to go, it was getting too long. It had to go.

"It was hindering me in the games, getting in my eyes. Sometimes shorter is better."

With his contributions against Saints, Mount went on to bring his total for the Premier League season to 18 goals and assists, having registered 10 goals and 8 assists.

Only Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (30) and Tottenham's Son Heung-Min (20), have more than the Blue.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Chelsea now prepare to take on Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid on Tuesday evening as they hope to recover from their 3-1 loss to Los Blancos last week.

Speaking ahead of the tie, Mount insisted his side would not settle in their preparation for the game.

"I think you saw a frustrated performance (against Southampton)," he told BBC Sport. "One that had a lot of fire in and we knew it we kept going and got a few more the game would be dead. You saw in the first half how much that meant to us.

"Some performances are not as good as others. We had a little dip after the international break. We have to keep going in every game now. We won't settle for this."

