Mason Mount has been included in the Champions League Team of the Quarter-Finals despite Chelsea's European exit.

Chelsea's valiant effort at the Bernabeu on Tuesday night that nearly saw them complete a Madrid miracle to complete a stunning comeback was shattered in the 80th minute after they went three goals ahead against Real.

Mount, 23, opened the scoring to lift the hopes of Thomas Tuchel's side in Spain. Antonio Rudiger and Timo Werner gave Chelsea a 4-3 aggregate lead with 14 minutes to play, but a stunning assist from Luca Modric, met by Vinicius Jr sent the game to extra-time.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Chelsea had their chances, but it was Karim Benzema on hand six minutes into extra-time to put Real back ahead, which was ultimately enough to end the Blues' defence of their European crown.

Mount stepped up on the big occasion once again, as did many of the Chelsea squad, who didn't go down without a fight. It was almost the perfect night, but Real produced when it mattered to avoid a shock comeback.

The Chelsea midfielder's performances across the two legs were recognised after he was included in WhoScored's Champions League Team of the Quarter-Finals.

WhoScored

He was the only player to be included in the XI, with Benzema the other star to be named from the Chelsea-Real Madrid tie.

Mount was left gutted at full-time, like the rest of the team, as they fell to the ground at the Bernabeu after 120 minutes of non-stop fight.

"We were resilient tonight and proved our might. We just fell short but remain Chels through and through," wrote Mount when reflecting on their Champions League exit.

A semi-final now awaits Chelsea this weekend when they face Crystal Palace at Wembley on Sunday afternoon. They will need to quickly pick themselves up to avoid another cup exit in the space of six days.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube