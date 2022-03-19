Mason Mount Insists Chelsea Are 'Hungry for a Domestic Title' Following Recent Bad Luck at Wembley

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has insisted his side are 'hungry' to win a domestic title as soon as possible following their recent run of bad luck at Wembley.

The Blues have featured in both of the last two FA Cup finals, losing 1-0 to Leicester last season and 2-1 to Arsenal the year prior.

Thomas Tuchel's side also made the final of the Carabao Cup this season but were beaten on penalties by Liverpool after 120 minutes of football failed to separate the two sides.

IMAGO / PA Images

Speaking to BBC Sport after his side's 2-0 win over Middlesbrough on Saturday afternoon, Mount discussed his side's desperation to win a domestic title under Thomas Tuchel.

"We are all so hungry for a domestic title. We need to keep going. It's not been the best run at Wembley, we want to right that wrong. We've had one defeat already this season, we want to win."

The win on Saturday saw Chelsea progress through to the semi-final of the competition, and the draw for the last four will take place on Sunday.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Mount went on to praise his side for their performance on Saturday afternoon that saw them make it past Championship side Middlesbrough.

"It was never going to be comfortable. They've been on an unbelievable run, you see the teams they beat, it was never going to be easy.

"Not many fans for us tonight, but we let our football do the talking, we played some good stuff."

