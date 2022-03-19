Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Mason Mount Insists Chelsea Are 'Hungry for a Domestic Title' Following Recent Bad Luck at Wembley

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has insisted his side are 'hungry' to win a domestic title as soon as possible following their recent run of bad luck at Wembley.

The Blues have featured in both of the last two FA Cup finals, losing 1-0 to Leicester last season and 2-1 to Arsenal the year prior.

Thomas Tuchel's side also made the final of the Carabao Cup this season but were beaten on penalties by Liverpool after 120 minutes of football failed to separate the two sides.

imago1010724625h

Speaking to BBC Sport after his side's 2-0 win over Middlesbrough on Saturday afternoon, Mount discussed his side's desperation to win a domestic title under Thomas Tuchel.

"We are all so hungry for a domestic title. We need to keep going. It's not been the best run at Wembley, we want to right that wrong. We've had one defeat already this season, we want to win."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The win on Saturday saw Chelsea progress through to the semi-final of the competition, and the draw for the last four will take place on Sunday.

imago1010724116h

Mount went on to praise his side for their performance on Saturday afternoon that saw them make it past Championship side Middlesbrough.

"It was never going to be comfortable. They've been on an unbelievable run, you see the teams they beat, it was never going to be easy.

"Not many fans for us tonight, but we let our football do the talking, we played some good stuff."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010724383h
News

Thomas Tuchel Hopes Chelsea Future Gets Resolved ASAP Amid Current Uncertainty

By Jago Hemming10 minutes ago
imago1010724383h
News

'It Was a Deserved Win' - Thomas Tuchel Offers Honest Verdict on Chelsea's 2-0 FA Cup Win Over Middlesbrough

By Jago Hemming28 minutes ago
imago1010720251h
News

Mason Mount Praises Chelsea Team for Performance Following FA Cup Win Over Middlesbrough

By Jago Hemming43 minutes ago
imago1010720094h
Match Coverage

5 Things Learned: Middlesbrough 0-2 Chelsea | FA Cup

By Daniel Nuttman1 hour ago
imago1010719522h
Match Coverage

Player Ratings: Middlesbrough 0-2 Chelsea | FA Cup

By Jago Hemming1 hour ago
imago1010722736h
Match Coverage

Middlesbrough 0-2 Chelsea: Lukaku & Ziyech Goals Send Blues to Wembley

By Matt Debono1 hour ago
imago1010294460h
News

Thomas Tuchel Explains Chelsea Team Selection Ahead of Middlesbrough Tie

By Matt Debono3 hours ago
imago0152707351h
News

Raine Group Confirm Saudi Media's 'Competitive' Bid to Buy Chelsea Football Club

By Jago Hemming3 hours ago