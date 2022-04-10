Mason Mount Insists Chelsea 'Will Not Settle' Ahead of Second Leg Tie With Real Madrid

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount, who was a stand out performer in his side's 6-0 win over Southampton on Saturday afternoon, has insisted his side will not settle ahead of their Champions League clash with Real Madrid on Wednesday.

Thomas Tuchel's side suffered a 3-1 defeat to Carlo Ancelotti's Los Blancos last week thanks to a stunning Karim Benzema hat trick, putting the west London side's position in Europe at risk.

IMAGO / Colorsport

Speaking after the game, Mount gave his honest thoughts on the performance and insisted that his side will not settle as they prepare an almighty comeback against Spain's current La Liga leaders.

"I think you saw a frustrated performance," he told BBC Sport. "One that had a lot of fire in and we knew it we kept going and got a few more the game would be dead. You saw in the first half how much that meant to us.

"Some performances are not as good as others. We had a little dip after the international break. We have to keep going in every game now. We won't settle for this."

IMAGO / PA Images

The 23-year-old went on to discuss his own performance against Saints, revealing he was happy with his two goals on the day.

"I was pleased," he told Chelsea's official 5th Stand app." Any time that you score I am always happy. I look numbers wise, it was a big focus of mine to get double figures. My tenth in the 'Prem this season. I want to keep going.

"Performance wise it can always get better. This is what I focus on and work as hard as I can."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube