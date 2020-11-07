Mason Mount would be the first name on the Chelsea teamsheet, according to Sky Sports pundit Graham Souness.

The 21-year-old produced another fine performance for Frank Lampard's side during their 4-1 win against Sheffield United in the Premier League.

Chelsea and the rest of the team are shining this season, currently sitting in third, and the England international has earned high praise.

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Following the victory, Souness said on Sky Sports that he believes Mount could walk into any Premier League right now,.

"Mason Mount is a fabulous player, I think he’d be my first name in midfield," said Souness.

"I know we talk about Ziyech, there are bigger challenges for Chelsea and Ziyech - if he can do that against the very best teams - we know Mason Mount can. We know he’s right up for the cup.

"He's a baby, he's a baby. I’m trying to think what team he wouldn’t get in in the Premier League and that includes all the big guns."

----------

