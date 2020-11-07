SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
HomeNewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageLoan ArmyOpinions
Search

'Mason Mount is the first name on the Chelsea teamsheet', believes Sky Sports pundit Graham Souness

Matt Debono

Mason Mount would be the first name on the Chelsea teamsheet, according to Sky Sports pundit Graham Souness. 

The 21-year-old produced another fine performance for Frank Lampard's side during their 4-1 win against Sheffield United in the Premier League.

Chelsea and the rest of the team are shining this season, currently sitting in third, and the England international has earned high praise. 

chelsea-v-sheffield-united-premier-league (27)
(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Following the victory, Souness said on Sky Sports that he believes Mount could walk into any Premier League right now,.

"Mason Mount is a fabulous player, I think he’d be my first name in midfield," said Souness.

"I know we talk about Ziyech, there are bigger challenges for Chelsea and Ziyech - if he can do that against the very best teams - we know Mason Mount can. We know he’s right up for the cup.

"He's a baby, he's a baby. I’m trying to think what team he wouldn’t get in in the Premier League and that includes all the big guns."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chelsea vs Sheffield United: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Chelsea will be looking to win their fourth consecutive game in all competitions when they face Sheffield United in the Premier League on Saturday evening at Stamford Bridge.

Matt Debono

Playing for Chelsea is a dream right now, says Ben Chilwell

Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell says it's a dream playing for the club right now following their 4-1 win against Sheffield United in the Premier League.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard: 'Chelsea showing great signs' of progress

Frank Lampard was delighted with Chelsea's performance during their 4-1 win against Sheffield United in the Premier League.

Matt Debono

5 Things Learned: Chelsea 4-1 Sheffield United | Premier League

Frank Lampard's Chelsea side picked up the much needed three points against Sheffield United at the Bridge.

Jevans99

Player Ratings: Chelsea 4-1 Sheffield United | Premier League

Chelsea earned another win in the Premier League after beating Sheffield United 4-1 at Stamford Bridge on Saturday evening.

Matt Debono

Chelsea 4-1 Sheffield United: Hakim Ziyech stars in dominant Blues win

Chelsea produced a dominant performance to come from behind to beat Sheffield United 4-1 in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge.

Matt Debono

Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Sheffield United | Premier League

Chelsea take on Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League this evening.

Ben Davies

Kai Havertz breaks silence after testing positive for coronavirus

Kai Havertz has spoken for the first time since he tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week.

Matt Debono

I wanted to become a Chelsea legend, admits Willian after leaving club on free transfer

Willian says it was difficult leaving Chelsea this summer after he joined London rivals Arsenal.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard: Fikayo Tomori still has a future at Chelsea

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard insists defender Fikayo Tomori still has a future at the club after he turned down a move away from the club in the summer.

Matt Debono